HUNT Trading 29.6% Higher This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $24.26 million and $9.85 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.12 or 0.00727351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00038313 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.