Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $16.10 or 0.00028810 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00728466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.