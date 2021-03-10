Huobi Token Price Tops $16.43 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $16.43 or 0.00030436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00055877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00794385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

