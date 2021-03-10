Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post sales of $195.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.40 million to $195.76 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $222.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $854.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $867.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $952.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,998,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 313,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,230,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.