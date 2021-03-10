HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $558.15 million and approximately $1.10 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00054843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.00767299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040397 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 558,089,025 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

