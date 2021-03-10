Hxro Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.57 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Hxro has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $77.61 million and $1.57 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00725495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

