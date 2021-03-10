Hyatt Hotels (H) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $46.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE H traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.15. 22,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

Get Hyatt Hotels Co alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,890 shares of company stock worth $7,282,996. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.