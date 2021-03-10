Hyatt Hotels (H) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/1/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $46.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE H traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.15. 22,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.
