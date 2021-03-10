Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.64 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $540,683.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00729333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

