Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 7.9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 4,055,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,337,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

