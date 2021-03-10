HyperCash Market Capitalization Tops $43.52 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $43.52 million and $10.53 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,782.20 or 0.99650674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.02 or 0.00426482 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.10 or 0.00842556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00296856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005546 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.