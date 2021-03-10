HyperDAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78,532.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $78,532.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00728576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038776 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.