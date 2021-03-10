HyperExchange Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $415,565.71 and approximately $647.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00508111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00068750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00075146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00506323 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

