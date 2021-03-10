Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0207 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $12,681.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00729365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 151,847,174 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

