Hyperion Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $14,991.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00055228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.00769873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 155,062,499 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

