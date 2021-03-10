HyperQuant Trading 48.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $46,991.09 and $1,636.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00729333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038461 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

