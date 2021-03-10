HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.15. 429,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 848,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Read More: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.