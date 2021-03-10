HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.15. 429,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 848,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in HyreCar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

