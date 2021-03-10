I/O Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $3,192.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.19 or 0.00414142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00044652 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.77 or 0.04920521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000069 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,740,316 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

