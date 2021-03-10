I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $2,510.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.94 or 0.00429943 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.43 or 0.05436337 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000085 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,738,682 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

