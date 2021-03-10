IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $239.00 and last traded at $237.10. Approximately 386,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 668,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.93.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.95 and a 200 day moving average of $165.84.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $192,402,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

