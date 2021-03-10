Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Ibstock stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. The company has a market cap of £991.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 243.60 ($3.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 198 ($2.59).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

