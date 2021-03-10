ICE ROCK MINING Hits Market Cap of $799,492.91 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $799,492.91 and $10,534.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00074351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.00542598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00077158 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

