ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ICF International by 151.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $90.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

