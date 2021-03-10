ICHI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,269.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00012665 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $18.03 million and $38,269.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.48 or 0.00507610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.00546163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00074886 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,539,957 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

