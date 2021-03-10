ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $6.91 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.91 or 0.00012436 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and $112,236.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00505793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00522627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00076675 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,540,306 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

