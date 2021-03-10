ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.08

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 2590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

ICL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

