iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Down 5.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 1,950,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,266,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

