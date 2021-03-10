Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

