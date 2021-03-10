Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41. 119,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 143,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $205.61 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

