IDEX One Day Volume Reaches $8.36 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $51.77 million and $8.36 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00053821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00751890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039546 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

