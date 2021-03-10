Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $12.13 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $12.13 or 0.00021359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $407,969.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00502329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00074202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00530856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00075397 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,891 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

