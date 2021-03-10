IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 8,900 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IESC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. 68,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in IES by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IES by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IES by 17.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

