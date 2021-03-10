Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0560 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $78,018.99 and approximately $39.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,866.62 or 0.99778657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00034512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00086220 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003301 BTC.

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,406,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,393,431 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

