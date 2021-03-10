IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. IHI has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHI will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.