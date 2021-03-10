IHT Real Estate Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35,717.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $35,717.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

