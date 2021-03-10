IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $33,108.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00729358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00028844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038822 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

