II-VI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,941 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 808% compared to the typical daily volume of 434 put options.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,731 shares of company stock worth $6,964,406. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

IIVI opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

