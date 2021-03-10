IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

