ImageCoin Trading Up 33% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $287,179.29 and $56,020.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,968,719 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

