ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,160,502 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

About ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication.

