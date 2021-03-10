IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.99

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMIAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

