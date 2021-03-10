ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IMUC stock remained flat at $$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
