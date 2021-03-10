Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Shares Gap Down to $210.00

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74), but opened at GBX 200 ($2.61). Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 163 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.57 million and a PE ratio of 161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.85.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.