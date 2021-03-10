Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 258,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 802,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

IMMP has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Immutep alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Immutep at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.