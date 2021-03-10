Impac Mortgage (IMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

IMH stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

In related news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,274 shares of company stock valued at $78,423 in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.