Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,253. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $2,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 165,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

