IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $238.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

