Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $129.00. The stock had previously closed at $99.34, but opened at $110.98. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inari Medical shares last traded at $117.74, with a volume of 33,852 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,076,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $476,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,456 shares of company stock valued at $88,116,112 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

