Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks Sells 40,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David R. Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89.

Shares of IBTX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. 206,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

