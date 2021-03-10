Independent Oil and Gas (LON:IOG) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), but opened at GBX 17.34 ($0.23). Independent Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 16.89 ($0.22), with a volume of 655,461 shares.

The company has a market cap of £83.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of Independent Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

