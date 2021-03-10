Indexed Finance Reaches Market Cap of $6.06 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00012754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00513852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00075603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00562297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

